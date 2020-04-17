Andhra Pradesh

Free online yoga course to beat COVID-19

Tirupati-based National Sanskrit University (earlier Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha), has announced an online course in yoga to strengthen immunity and beat the severe acute respiratory syndrome, the illness casued by coronavirus.

The free course will be conducted from April 20 to May 17 between 6.30 am and 7.30 am every day. The course includes Asanas, Pranayama, Kriyas, Mudra and Bandha, meditation and recitation, which will be taught in English, Sanskrit and Telugu.

Anyone above 12 years of age can participate and learn. For details visit http://rsvidyapeetha.ac.in/ or call R. Lakshminarayana 93915 29539, K.C.S. Lokeswar 89194 66138 or Murali 94925 51772.

