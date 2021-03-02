Free cleft treatment offered at city hospital

Smile Train India, an NGO which supports cleft treatment for underprivileged children, has announced its partnership with Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education to support free cleft lip and palate surgeries in the city.
As part of the programme, free cleft treatment will be available to patients all through the year at the new cleft centre established at Drs Sudha & Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Institute of Dental Sciences in the city. The cleft surgeries will be performed by renowned maxillofacial surgeon Dr. G. Srikanth who has been associated with Smile Train since 2012.
Smile Train India programme manager Leela Imam said that since 2000, they have been actively involved in providing cleft treatment to the children who are forced to live with untreated clefts due to poverty and ignorance. Smile Train India has supported more than 7,500 cleft surgeries in Andhra Pradesh through its partner hospitals, he said.
For information about treatment for clefts, those in need can dial toll-free Cleft Helpline 1800 103 8301 and 9886437520.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath