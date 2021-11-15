Fraudster involved in 34 cases arrested, ₹8 lakh cash, jewelry recovered

The team led by Devarapalli SI K. Srihari Rao and Kovvur CCS SI Ravindranath Babu laid a trap and arrested the accused at a bank on November 15

The Central Crime Station (CCS) and the Devarapalli police arrested a notorious offender, Shaik Nagoor Meeravali, who allegedly involved in about 34 fraud cases.

A native of Pasivedala village, Kovvur mandal in West Godavari district, Nagoor, was deceiving the gullible public for the last three years, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

The modus operandi of the accused was to wait at banks, introduce the customers as bank employee, take money from them on the pretext of depositing, and disappear, the SP said.

The team led by Devarapalli SI K. Srihari Rao and Kovvur CCS SI Ravindranath Babu laid a trap and arrested the accused at a bank on November 15. Police recovered ₹8 lakh cash, two gold chains and other valuables from the fraudster.

“Nagoor committed offences at various banks at Gokavaram, Ambajipeta, Tenali, Yanam, Tanuku, Krishnalanka, Pamarru, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry, Kavali, Nidadavole, Tuni, Annavaram and other police stations’ limits,” said Kovvur DSP B. Srinath.