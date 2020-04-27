Andhra Pradesh

Four Raj Bhavan staffers test positive

Enhanced precautionary measures in place at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.

Enhanced precautionary measures in place at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

State sends situation report to Union Health Ministry

Four staff members of the Raj Bhavan have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated in the designated hospital on the Government General Hospital premises.

The government has sent a report to the Ministry of Health and other wings of the Government of India on the situation at the Raj Bhavan as per protocol.

Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy told The Hindu that the cases had emerged on Sunday.

The four infected staff members reportedly include a female health care professional and a senior security officer. It is unclear if the officials initiated further action at the Raj Bhavan as per COVID protocols. On Saturday, the authorities had disinfected the Raj Bhavan premises using a drone sprayer as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

Offices vacated

Medical and Health Department personnel conducted tests on all staff working at the Raj Bhavan on Monday and collected samples from them. As a precautionary measure, the administrative staff, clerical and Class IV employees and security personnel were asked to vacate their offices.

The security personnel, who were guarding the Raj Bhavan, have been replaced completely with another battalion. Officials were monitoring the situation from time to time.

