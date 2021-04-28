Four of a family commit suicide in Nandyal

Four members of a family committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance and were found dead in their house in Nandyal on Wednesday morning.

According to the Nandyal police, residents of Maldarpeta, Rajasekhar, 37, his wife Kalavathi, 32, two daughters Anjani, 15, and Akhila, 13, were found dead. When they did not respond to the neighbours’ call, the police were informed and all the four were found dead. The relatives of the family told the police that it was the financial crisis since COVID-19 last year that had driven the family to take the extreme step. They had taken loans in large amounts and were unable to repay.

The Nandyal police have registered a case and are investigating.

There is always someone to talk to by dialling 100 or 112 for those who are in distress, or over WhatsApp on 7777877722 in Kurnool district.