Andhra Pradesh

Four of a family commit suicide in Nandyal

Four members of a family committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance and were found dead in their house in Nandyal on Wednesday morning.

According to the Nandyal police, residents of Maldarpeta, Rajasekhar, 37, his wife Kalavathi, 32, two daughters Anjani, 15, and Akhila, 13, were found dead. When they did not respond to the neighbours’ call, the police were informed and all the four were found dead. The relatives of the family told the police that it was the financial crisis since COVID-19 last year that had driven the family to take the extreme step. They had taken loans in large amounts and were unable to repay.

The Nandyal police have registered a case and are investigating.

There is always someone to talk to by dialling 100 or 112 for those who are in distress, or over WhatsApp on 7777877722 in Kurnool district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2021 11:48:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/four-of-a-family-commit-suicide-in-nandyal/article34428509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY