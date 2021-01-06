Andhra Pradesh

Four more succumb to COVID-19

Health workers waiting to conduct COVID-19 test at a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The State reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 377 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The toll increased to 7,122 while the death rate remained at 0.81%, and the tally reached 8,83,587 with a recovery rate of 98.85%.

With the recovery of 278 patients in the past day, the cumulative recoveries increased to 8,73,427, leaving 3,038 cases active.

The number of samples tested during the period increased to 51,420 and the positivity rate was 0.73%. The overall number of samples tested was 1.20 crore with 7.33% positivity rate.

Each of the four new deaths was reported in the districts of Krishna, Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam, which were witnessing deaths on a continuous basis.

Chittoor reported 82 new infections in the last one day. It was followed by Krishna (66), Guntur (60), Visakhapatnam (41), West Godavari (27), East Godavari (21), Kadapa (21), Nellore (17), Anantapur (11), Srikakulam (11), Vizianagaram (9), Prakasam (6) and Kurnool (5).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,23,806), West Godavari (93,954), Chittoor (86,407), Guntur (74,932), Anantapur (67,408), Nellore (62,141), Prakasam (62,055), Kurnool (60,607), Visakhapatnam (59,299), Kadapa (55,058), Krishna (47,992), Srikakulam (45,985) and Vizianagaram (41,048).

