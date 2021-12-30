Four more Omicron cases in Anantapur and Kurnool

All of them are healthy: officials

Two persons each tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Kurnool and Anantapur districts on Wednesday.

One of the two who tested positive in Anantapur is a 17-year-old girl, the primary contact of the first person who had tested positive for Omicron in the district, and another is a 22-year-old male who had recently returned from the United States. Both of them were tested on December 22 and their genome sequencing samples came today.

Anantapur District Medical and Health Officer Y. Kameswara Prasad said that both of them were healthy and had got their sample tested again on Tuesday which came negative. They got the symptoms a bit late, he said.

The first case was that of a 51-year-old man from Anantapur city who had returned from U.K. on December 18. He had tested positive on December 21. He too has now recovered from the infection and is healthy.

The two Omicron cases that emerged today from Kurnool district were from Dhone. A 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman had come to the district from Dubai on December 20 and tested positive for the virus on December 23.

Both of them are asymptomatic and keeping good health as of now. They will be tested again on December 31, said Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer Rama Giddaiah.