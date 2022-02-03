Four members of a family attempt to end life

Financial difficulties could be the reason, say police

Four members of a family reportedly tried to end their lives by suicideat their residencein Railway New Colony under IV Town Police Station limits here in the city on Wednesday.

They reportedly consumed poison and it is learnt that all four are now battling for their lives at hospital.

They have been identified as P. Narasimha Raju, aged around 55, his wife Uma Devi, (45), their 30-year-old son and another relative.

According to the police, Mr. Narasimha Raju has been running a glass store business at Akkayyapalem.For the last two years, he had reportedly suffered financial losses. By borrowing loans, the family reportedly fell into a debt trap, it was learnt. Unable to bear the pressure, the family members consumed poison during the wee hours of Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, some of the locals found them unconscious in their house and shifted them to King George Hospital immediately. The family members are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be critical. The IV Town police recovered poison bottles from their house. A case has been registered.

Those suffering from depression or battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call 100 for counselling.