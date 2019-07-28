Andhra Pradesh

Four killed, two injured in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh

more-in

The family from Krishna district was returning from Tirupati when their car hit a milk tanker

Four persons returning from Tirupati were crushed to death in a road mishap at Gullapalli, near Madipadu, on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Prakasam district on Sunday. Two others of the family from Krishna district were injured.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the car and dashed against a milk tanker at a very high speed while they were returning from Tirumala, police said.

Panduranga Rao, 40, from Meduri village near Vuyyuru, his son Shyam Satyasagar, 10, and brother-in-law Narasimha Rao, 33, and driver V. Sambi Reddy died on the spot as the front portion of the car was smashed in the impact.

Panduranga Rao’s wife and daughter who were seated on the back seat escaped with injuries. They were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences here for treatment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Kolkata
Chennai
road accident
accident (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 4:36:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/four-killed-two-injured-in-road-mishap-in-andhra-pradesh/article28737574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY