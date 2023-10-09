Four killed in road accident in Kadapa

October 09, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - KADAPA

Four persons, including two women, were killed on the spot in a ghastly road accident on the outskirts of Yerraguntla town in Kadapa district on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The incident happened near S.V. Kalyana Mandapam when a bus and an auto rickshaw collided on the Yerraguntla bypass road. Ten persons belonging to Azad Nagar colony of Kadapa city were proceeding from Proddatur to Mallela village when the mishap occurred.

Four out of the ten inmates in the auto rickshaw died on the spot, while the other six escaped with grievous injuries.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad (25), Shakir (10), Haseena (25) and Ameena (20). However, none among the bus passengers was injured.

Yerraguntla police rushed to the spot and cleared the badly-damaged autorickshaw from the road, which was reduced to a mangled mass of metal due to the high impact of the accident.

The injured were rushed to Proddatur Government General Hospital.