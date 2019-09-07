Four injured in clashes after idol immersion

Four persons received grievous injuries in a group clash in the early hours of Friday after the Ganesh idol immersion at Mylasamudram village in Puttaparthi Assembly constituency.

The Kothacheruvu sub-inspector of police said that a small difference of opinion during the Ganesh idol procession and immersion led to the youth dividing into two groups – owing allegiance to the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party – and hitting each other with sticks. Four of them, three said to be from the TDP and one from the YSRCP, were admitted to various hospitals in Penukonda and Anantapur with bleeding head and limb injuries.

According to the police, one Venkat Naidu owed ₹2,000 to Raja Reddy and he had been avoiding the latter for a long time. On the fateful night, Raja Reddy demanded his money back for expenses during the Ganesh immersion, but Venkat Naidu allegedly gathered support of others and attacked Raja Reddy and his friends.