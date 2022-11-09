Andhra Pradesh

Four injured in accident at private factory in Krishna district

Four workers suffered injuries when molten metal fell on them while working in a private firm near Gannavaram in Krishna district.

The accident occurred when the workers were doing casting in the factory, said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Vijay Paul on October 9 (Wednesday).

The injured were admitted to hospital and the Gannavaram police registered a case. Based on the report submitted by the officers of Inspector of Factories, action will be taken against the management if they are found to be negligent, the DSP added.


