Andhra Pradesh

Four IAS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

The government transferred/gave postings to some IAS officers on Saturday, May 29, 2021, according to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

Prakasam district Collector P. Bhaskar has been transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Collegiate Education. He is also given full additional charge as the Director of Technical Education.

The Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Pravin Kumar is posted as the Collector of Prakasam district. S. Satyanarayana has been posted in his place.

P. Basanth Kumar is posted as special officer of the newly-created MIG project in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. He is also given full additional charge as the Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

