 Four held for sexual assault on minor

The Kadapa police have taken four persons into custody for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a minor girl in Proddatur, who has reportedly been found to be pregnant.

The girl belonging to the Dalit community was roaming on the streets in a state of despair, when she was spotted by a Grameena Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi (GMSK) or rural woman police on May 4. She was again sighted in another area on May 8 and was taken to the local police station. The police decided to leave her in a local orphanage.

After a video of the girl explaining her condition surfaced, the police got down to action and conducted a probe. The girl had reportedly explained in the video that a local boy had sexually assaulted her after befriending her some six months back, followed by his friend. Another person and his friend too allegedly resorted to a similar inhuman act after taking her as a domestic help 20 days ago.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan told the media on Thursday that the four suspects had been taken into custody based on a complaint from the local Child Development Project Officer. The girl, who has been sent for medical examination, would be produced independently before a magistrate and her statement recorded.

Maintaining that an FIR was filed on Wednesday, much before the video had gone viral, he attributed the delayed action from the local police to the absence of a formal complaint from the girl’s relatives.

Mr. Anburajan also sought a report from the Additional Superintendent of Police on lapses, if any, on the part of the department. A case had been registered by invoking Sections under POCSO Act and Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The SP appealed to the public not to circulate the video, as it not only involved a minor girl, but could also show the department in bad light.