Four from Vellore arrested for lorry theft in A.P.

The Chittoor taluk police on Sunday nabbed a four-member gang hailing from different villages of Vellore district in connection with the theft of a lorry under the rural police limits, and seized the stolen vehicle, along with a four-wheeler used during the theft.

According to Deputy SP (Chittoor) Eeshwar Reddy, a resident of Murakambattu locality of Chittoor town, Ramamurthy (28), on September 3 lodged a complaint with the police that a lorry with AP registration was stolen from its parking place near Bengaluru bypass road.

A special party was formed with Circle-Inspector Balaiah (Chittoor East) and sub-inspector Vikram (taluk station) to investigate the case.

The police got reliable information that a four-member gang from Tamil Nadu was on the move towards Puttur via Tana Circle under GD Nellore police station limits, on the outskirts of Chittoor. The police personnel rushed to the spot, and nabbed the four accused, besides seizing the stolen lorry and the vehicle used in the operation, all worth around ₹15 lakh.

The accused were identified as M. Saravanan (37), Kanakaraj (30), K. Saravanan (34), and Parthibhan (24), all hailing from different villages of Vellore district.

Wanted in other cases

M. Saravanan is reportedly wanted by the Tamil Nadu police in 26 criminal cases. The other accused were also allegedly involved in many criminal cases, the police officer said.