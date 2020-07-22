Four from T.N. held, ganja worth ₹60 lakh seized

Prakasam police nabbed four members of a gang from Tamil Nadu and seized ganja worth ₹60 lakh from them on the Chennai-Kolkata highway at Maddipadu in Prakasam district.
Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V.V.N.V. Prasad told a press conference here on Wednesday that a police patrol party nabbed the gangsters while they were transporting the contraband in neatly packed plastic bags by a van and lorry late on Tuesday.
After the arrest of the four persons, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal formed a special team to unearth the entire ganja peddling racket.
Police are on the lookout for four others including two from Tamil Nadu, in this connection. The seizure was made in the presence of Revenue officials, the DSP said.
“The accused had sourced the contraband from two persons, Prabhakar and Ravi, from the Agency areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. They were moving the same to Salem and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu,” the DSP said.
The accused were identified as Chandra Mohan (37) from Usilampatti, Periyasamy (34) from Panamarathupatti, near Salem, Murugesan (37) from Tholasampatti, near Salem and Anantha Selvam from Aralvaimozhi near Kanniyakumari. A case was registered under Section 20(b) read with 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath