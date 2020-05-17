Four family members contract virus from a man in East Godavari

Four family members contracted coronavirus from a 21-year-old man in Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district on Sunday.

On May 14, the man was tested positive for COVID-19 after he returned from Kolkata. He accompanied his father, a driver, to transport eggs from East Godavari to Kolkata. He is the student of IIIT-R.K. Valley in Kadapa district.

Ramachandrapuram Municipal Commissioner T. Rajagopala Rao told The Hindu, “The four family members are mother, 41, grandmother, 63, paternal aunt, 48, and cousin sister, 21, of the man. The cousin sister is the Ward Volunteer.”

The doctors have advised admitting the man’s grandmother to the State COVID Hospital in Visakhapatnam while the rest of them have been admitted to the GSL Hospital in Rajamahendravaram for further treatment.