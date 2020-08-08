Andhra Pradesh

Four die after consuming sanitiser in Tirupati

Four persons died allegedly after consuming hand sanitiser reportedly due to non-availability of liquor in Tirupati on Friday.

Veeraiah (50) and Kumaraswamy (30) allegedly consumed hand sanitiser along with Venkataratnam and Srinivasulu, as they reportedly could not afford to buy liquor.

They were rushed to SVRR government general hospital but they died while undergoing treatment.

Tirupati East police have registered a case.

