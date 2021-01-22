Four COVID-19 deaths, 137 new cases in State

The overall positivity rate is 6.93%

After reporting zero COVID-19 deaths in the last two days, the State registered four fatalities and 137 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

With these, the toll increased to 7,146 and the tally rose to 8,86,604. While the death rate was 0.81%, the recovery rate was 99.03%.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,78,060 with 167 more patients recovering during the period. The number of patients undergoing treatment was 1,488.

Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts reported on death each. Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Krishna reported 17 new infections. They were followed by Guntur (16), Anantapur (15), Chittoor (12), Kurnool (8), West Godavari (8), Prakasam (7), Nellore (6), Srikakulam (5), Vizianagaram (5) and Kadapa (4).

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,127), West Godavari (94,132), Chittoor (86,918), Guntur (75,371), Anantapur (67,593), Nellore (62,280), Prakasam (62,148), Kurnool (60,765),Visakhapatnam (59,602), Kadapa (55,205), Krishna (48,447), Srikakulam (46,086) and Vizianagaram (41,125).