Andhra Pradesh

Four booked for threatening Inavilli MPDO

Police registered a case against four persons for allegedly threatening Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), K. Raja Vijaya, working in Inavalli mandal in East Godavari district.

Following a complaint lodged by the MPDO that the accused entered into her office and threatened on dire consequences, the police on Tuesday registered a case against Inavilli ZPTC G. Srinivas Rao, N. Pedda Palem former sarpanch N. Tataji, Krapa Sankarayagudem former sarpanch K. Ramakrishna and another villager, K. Jagannadhapuram.

The accused were booked under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Amalapuram DSP is investigating the case, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.


