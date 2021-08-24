Andhra Pradesh

Four Armed Reserve personnel killed in road accident

Four Armed Reserve police personnel were were killed on Monday when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a jeep near Summadevi village of Palasa mandal in Srikakulam district on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred after the vehicle lost control following a tyre burst. The deceased were identified as Armed Reserve sub-inspector K. Krishnudu, head constables Y. Baburao, P.Antony and driver P.Janardhana Rao. They were returning to Srikakulam after handing over the body of an Army personnel to the family members in Bharisarangapuram village near Palasa.

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar who made immediate arrangement for shifting bodies consoled family members of the deceased personnel.


