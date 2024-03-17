GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foundation stone laid for 100-bed cancer hospital at Mangalampalem in Vizianagaram district

March 17, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Uppalapati Foundation president Uppalapati V. Raju laying foundation stone for construction of cancer hospital at Mangalampalem of Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Uppalapati Foundation president Uppalapati V. Raju laying foundation stone for construction of cancer hospital at Mangalampalem of Vizianagaram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A US-based Uppalapati Foundation president Uppalapati V. Raju on Sunday laid foundation stone for the construction of Vijayasree memorial 100-bed cancer hospital on the premises of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust at Mangalamapalem in Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district. Mr. Raju came forward to construct the hospital in memory of his wife Vijayasree He unveiled her statue in the presence of the several doctors and representatives of the Trust.

Mr. Raju said that many cancer patients were dying due to the lack of access for medicines and treatment. He hoped that the hospital would provide services free of cost to the poor. The Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu said that many patients in remote areas were not even going for treatment as they were unable to bear the cost. He thanked Mr. Raju for coming forward to provide ₹2.5 crore for construction of the cancer hospital. Mr. Raju distributed artificial limbs to the physically challenged persons.

