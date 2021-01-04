Forty lakh metric tonnes of sand to be arranged for construction of houses

Units to supply materials to be set up on the campus of house sites.

East Godavari Joint Collector (Revenue) G. Lakshmisha on Monday directed the authorities concerned to arrange 40 lakh metric tonnes of sand required to commence the construction of houses in the house sites sanctioned under the Pedalandari Illi programme in the district.

In a review meeting with the officials from the A.P. Pollution Control Board, Mines and Geology Department and contractors of the sand reaches, Mr. Lakshmisha has said that at least 37 lakh metric tonnes of sand would be supplied for the construction of the houses.

“An additional quantity of three lakh metric tonnes of sand is needed to continue the construction of buildings of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Secretariats and others buildings in the district”, said Mr. Lakshmisha.

The Pollution Control Board authorities have been told to ensure that there should not be any violation of the existing guidelines to achieve the new target.

Special Enforcement Bureau (Sand and Liquor) ASP Sumit Garud and Mr. Lakshmisha chalked out an action plan to keep a vigil on any illegal transportation or activities at the sand reaches. The contractors have been directed to meet the targets of extracting the sand on time.

Tenders invited

Joint Collector (Development) Ch. Kirthi on Monday asked the officials from the Industries and Housing Departments to chalk out a plan to set up units to supply the material including bricks on the housing sites. Each housing site with above 5,000 houses will get the material units and tenders have been invited.