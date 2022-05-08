Former tenant held in old woman’s murder case

The accused killed the octogenarian and took away gold and cash, say police

The Suryaraopeta police claimed to have solved the murder of Jupudi Hymavathi (83) at Punnami Thota area in the city. They arrested Natta Suresh Karun Dev for allegedly killing her.

Suresh’s family stayed for a few years as tenants in Hymavathi’s house. Even after vacating the house, Suresh remained in touch with the old woman and used to help her out with small tasks. On May 3, he went to the victim’s house and took her to bank to help her draw some money. The next day, he killed the old woman and took away the cash in the house, police said.

“Hymavathi prepared breakfast and served it to Suresh on May 5 in her house. After some time, when she was asleep, the accused smashed her head with an iron rod and took away gold and some cash,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) D. Mary Prasanthi told the media here on Sunday.

“It was a pre-planned murder. Suresh rented a house in Rajahmundry, hired a car and reached Vijayawada. After committing the crime, he dressed like a priest, locked the house from outside and escaped,” said Additional DCP (Crimes) K. Srinivas Rao.

As Hymavathi did not come out of her home till the evening, neighbours alerted her daughter in Guntur.

Based on the CCTV footage, call data of the victim and other evidences, police arrested the accused.