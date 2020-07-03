Former TDP minister booked in murder case

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minister Kollu Ravindra was booked in Moka Bhaskar Rao’s murder case, along with others.

The Krishna district police who are investigating the case have arrested two persons, including a former TDP counsellor Chinta Chinni and his cousin brother. A juvenile was also taken into custody.

Based on the confession of the arrested persons, police also registered a case against Mr Ravindra, who was the Welfare and Fisheries Minister during TDP's regime. More TDP leaders were behind the YSR Congress Party leader’s killing, it is learnt.

Former Market Yard Committee chairman Bhaskar Rao was stabbed to death near fish market in the town on June 30, in broad day light. Later, the accused fled on bikes.

“The former Minister had knowledge of the murder plan and Mr. Ravindra was in touch with the arrested persons,” a senior police officer, who is investigating the murder case told The Hindu on Friday.