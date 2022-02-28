Former MP Yadlapati Venkat Rao passes away

He was 104 years old and recently celebrated his birthday

He was 104 years old and recently celebrated his birthday

Senior TDP leader and former MP Yadlapati Venkat Rao passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 104 years old and recently celebrated his birthday. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Lokesh condoled the death of Mr. Venkat Rao.

A native of Tenali, Mr. Venkat Rao was a contemporary of former MP N.G. Ranga and had played a key role in the freedom struggle. He joined TDP heeding to the call of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and later became Guntur Zilla Parishad chairman. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1996.