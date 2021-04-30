Former MP pays tribute to Soli Sorabjee

Former Member of Parliament Y. Sivaji on Friday paid rich tributes to former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday.

Reminiscing his long and eventful association with Sorabjee, Dr. Sivaji said that India had lost an eminent jurist who fought for the rights of the people and had taken up cases for freedom of expression even during Emergency.

Dr. Sivaji recalled that Sorabjee was the keynote speaker at the M.R. Masani Memorial Lecture held in Hyderabad in 2005, which former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh K. Rosaiah had also attended.