Former Minister’s son remanded to judicial custody

March 02, 2024 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former additional director of Avexa Corporation Private Limited, Prathipati Sharath, who was arrested by the NTR Commissionerate police, was produced in the court in the early hours on Friday which remanded him to judicial custody.

Following a complaint by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Machavaram police registered a case against seven persons, including Sharath, on the charge that the accused had submitted fake bills and claimed money without laying roads in Amaravati.

Sharath, son of Telugu Desam Party leader and former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, of Guntur district, caused losses of several crores to the government, it was alleged.

The accused had created bogus bills without procuring the material and not executing any works between 2017 to 2022, and claimed input tax credit from the government, said Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) officials.

Based on the allegations of the DGGI, a case has been registered under Sections 420, 409, 467, 471, 477(A), 120(B) R/w 34 IPC, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata in a release.

The accused opened accounts in the banks and claimed money through shell companies. More accused are likely to be arrested in the case soon, the police said.