Former Minister accuses YSRCP MLA of land grab

Alleging that Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj has grabbed 8.68 acres on the bund of a tank, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Revenue Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose.

“If the government fails to action against the Pendurthi MLA the TDP will move the court,” Mr. Murthy told the media here on Thursday.

The former TDP MLA alleged that he had brought the issue to the notice of the government in the past, but it was brushed aside as ‘mere allegations’.

“The land in question is located along the bund of Veerraju Cheruvu. I have gathered documentary evidence. The land is shown as Veerraju Cheruvu in the FMB and on the Google maps,” said Mr. Murthy.

Mr. Murthy recalled that YSRCP leader Jami Gangu Naidu had lodged a complaint against his party colleague Mr. Adeep Raj to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the TDP government, alleging land grabbing.

‘Fake documents’

“The land was registered in the name of the paternal uncle of Mr. Adeep Raj in 2008 with the help of fake documents. His application seeking a pattadar passbook was rejected in the past. Now, the officials under the new dispensation are working in favour of the ruling party MLA,” he alleged.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment that water bodies should not be disturbed, Mr. Murthy said encroachment of the bund would deprive farmers from Gorapalli, Rampuram and Pinagadi villages of irrigation water.

“The TDP will raise the issue in the Assembly,” added the former TDP MLA.