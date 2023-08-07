HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former CRPF constable, five others held for extortion in Konaseema

The gang collected money at gunpoint from a coconut trader and resorted to chain snatchings in North Andhra and Godavari regions, says SP

August 07, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema SP S. Sridhar showing the weapons seized from the gang at a press conference in Amalapuram on Monday.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema SP S. Sridhar showing the weapons seized from the gang at a press conference in Amalapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A six-member gang including a former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was arrested by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema police on Monday in connection with various offences across the Godavari and North Andhra regions in the State. 

A native of Vizianagaram district, the 30-year-old former CRPF constable Sk. Rafi was terminated from service earlier. He had a pistol which he reportedly procured from Kashmir and he headed the gang. 

The Konaseema police swung into action to nab the gang after it threatened to eliminate a coconut trader, R.S. Chiranjeevi, in his house if he did not pay them money. The gang had collected ₹12,000 and a gold chain from him at gunpoint at K. Chintalapudi village under Mummudivaram mandal on July 27. 

“The six members, belonging to Vizianagaram, Kakinada, and West Godavari districts, formed into a gang and had been resorting to chain snatching and extortion in the Godavari and north Andhra regions,” Konaseema SP S. Sridhar told the media here on Monday.

The arrested were identified as T. Sattibabu, A. Karthik, S. Sandeep Kumar, Katadi Lakshman and Katradi Ramu besides Sk. Rafi .

“We have recovered a pistol, bullets and four knives and six gold chains from the gang besides ₹1.2 lakh in cash. The accused have been produced before a local court on Monday,” said the SP said.

Further investigation is on.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / organized crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.