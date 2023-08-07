Former CRPF constable, five others held for extortion in Konaseema

August 07, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

A six-member gang including a former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was arrested by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema police on Monday in connection with various offences across the Godavari and North Andhra regions in the State.

A native of Vizianagaram district, the 30-year-old former CRPF constable Sk. Rafi was terminated from service earlier. He had a pistol which he reportedly procured from Kashmir and he headed the gang.

The Konaseema police swung into action to nab the gang after it threatened to eliminate a coconut trader, R.S. Chiranjeevi, in his house if he did not pay them money. The gang had collected ₹12,000 and a gold chain from him at gunpoint at K. Chintalapudi village under Mummudivaram mandal on July 27.

“The six members, belonging to Vizianagaram, Kakinada, and West Godavari districts, formed into a gang and had been resorting to chain snatching and extortion in the Godavari and north Andhra regions,” Konaseema SP S. Sridhar told the media here on Monday.

The arrested were identified as T. Sattibabu, A. Karthik, S. Sandeep Kumar, Katadi Lakshman and Katradi Ramu besides Sk. Rafi .

“We have recovered a pistol, bullets and four knives and six gold chains from the gang besides ₹1.2 lakh in cash. The accused have been produced before a local court on Monday,” said the SP said.

Further investigation is on.