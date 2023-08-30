Former CJI N.V. Ramana appointed member of international mediator panel of SIMC

August 30, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana has been appointed as member of the International Mediator Panel of Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC). Chairman of SIMC George Lim presented Justice Ramana the letter of appointment on Tuesday in Singapore. The former CJI is in Singapore to take part in the “Singapore Convention Week”, the annual convention organised by Singapore’s Ministry of Law, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) and over 20 partner organisations.

On Tuesday, Justice Ramana met representatives of SIMC and four top Indian corporate majors Tata, Reliance, Mahindra and Aditya Birla groups, who came forward to sign ‘Declaration of Intent’ to support mediation at the initiative of Justice Ramana.