Former A.P. Minister Patnam Subbaiah passes away

Former Minister and three time TDP MLA Patnam Subbaiah died of cardiac arrest at his native Kothapalle village in Irala mandal of Chittoor district on Friday.
A medical practitioner, Patnam Subbaiah responded to the call given by TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao to professionals and joined the party. Once given a ticket, he got elected from Palamaner Assembly constituency during 1985-1999. He served as the Minister for Civil Supplies and Health in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh.
The Dalit leader’s charisma started waning after Nara Chandrababu Naidu took over the party. Mr. Naidu, who was known for his penchant for experimenting with new faces, preferred Lalitha Kumari to Dr. Subbaiah in 1999 elections, which marked the end of his active political career.
He drifted to the BJP and back to the TDP in the recent years, but it served him no purpose. Known as a man of the masses and a leader accessible to his constituents, he spent the life of a common man during his last days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath