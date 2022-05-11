Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu booked in criminal case

The CID, based on a complaint filed by the ruling YSR Congress MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy, registered the case on May 9 against Chandrababu Naidu, former minister P Narayana and several businessmen.

The CID, based on a complaint filed by the ruling YSR Congress MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy, registered the case on May 9 against Chandrababu Naidu, former minister P Narayana and several businessmen.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh registered a fresh case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The CID, based on a complaint filed by the ruling YSR Congress MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy, registered the case on May 9 against Chandrababu Naidu, former minister P Narayana and several businessmen, alleging certain “illegal and corrupt activities between 2014 and 2019” with regard to designing of the master plan for AP capital city.

The YSRC MLA, who previously filed similar complaints in land-pooling issues, alleged in his fresh complaint filed on April 27 that Mr. Naidu and others caused “wrongful loss to the general public and the public exchequer thus amounting to cheating” in the designing of master plan and alignment of the inner ring road and connected arterial roads.

On previous occasions, the courts found no legal merit in the cases filed by the YSRC legislator.

Based on his latest complaint, the CID was said to have conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted the report on May 6, based on which the CID Additional Director General ordered registration of an FIR against Mr. Naidu and others.

The former Chief Minister and others were charged under sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), etc. of IPC and also under different sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR was submitted to the special judge for ACB cases in Vijayawada on Monday.

There was no immediate reaction from the opposition party in connection with the case registered by the CID against Mr. Naidu.