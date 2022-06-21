Former Andhra Pradesh Minister gets a taste of people’s ire at Gadapa Gadapaku in Somandepalli

Women came out in large numbers and questioned Malagundla Sankaranarayana about the lack of development in their colony

Women came out in large numbers and questioned Malagundla Sankaranarayana about the lack of development in their colony

The YSR Congress Party MLAs visiting every house in villages as part of the party’s ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme in their constituencies in Sri Sathya Sai district have been getting a taste of their own government’s administrative performance with people not hesitating to question them on several lacunas in development.

Former R&B Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana faced the wrath of the people at Manikantha Colony of Somandepalli village in the district when he toured the colony as part of the programme. Women came out in large numbers and questioned him about the lack of development in their colony.

They also took him to task for the alleged numerous mistakes in the registration and distribution of crop insurance compensation. They questioned him on the change in eligibility criteria for Single Woman pension and Ammavodi, which according to them would deprive many beneficiaries.

The former Minister was at his wits’ end to answer their queries and somehow managed to pacify them by saying he would look into the complaints and would ask the officials to rectify them.

Two days ago, Kadiri MLA P.V. Siddha Reddy had faced a similar situation at Jeenulakunta in Gandlapenta mandal of the district with villagers not allowing the MLA’s entourage to enter the village by showing the lack of roads, which had made it difficult for them to either go out of the village or enter. The people who accompanied the MLA tried to brazen out, but the villagers stood their ground and asked the MLA for assurance on the road first and drinking water problem and only then come to their houses.

They left the village promising to figure out the status of all their problems soon.