Forest Dept. steps up vigil to prevent poaching

Officials of the Forest Department have set up base camps, satellite camps and check-posts in all national parks, tiger reserves and sanctuaries to prevent poaching during the summer season.

About ten persons, including beat officers or assistant beat officers, tribal watchers, locals and staff, will do patrolling and keep a vigil through surveillance cameras installed in forests to prevent movement of poachers.

Besides, the forest officials gave instructions to the staff to keep a watch on the movement of habitual offenders and persons who are facing PD Act and criminal history of hunting animals. Forest check-posts have been set up in all forests and the staff will thoroughly keep a watch on smuggling of forest produce or hunting of animals.

“We arranged base camps in Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), Papikonda National Park and Sri Venkateswara National Park and vigil has been stepped up in all wildlife sanctuaries, including Krishna, Kolleru, Nelapattu, and Pulicat in the State,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-Wildlife) D. Nalini Mohan.

The base camps were equipped with wireless sets, electricity, high-mast lights, and other facilities. "Staff in the camps will have to report on the situation to the DFOs from time to time. More than 400 tribal watchers are helping the forest officials in preventing hunting," said the Wildlife PCCF.

Forest officials spotted Royal Bengal tigers, Indian bison, Nilgai, sambar deer, wild dogs, hyenas, cheetas, honey badgers, spotted deer, wild boars, bears and many birds in the sanctuaries. Many animals have been sighted directly in the forests during patrolling.

“There is no organised hunting or smuggling of animals in AP forests. However, we have a list of notorious hunters in some forests and we have kept a vigil on their movement,” Mr. Nalini Mohan told The Hindu.

Awareness programme

The officers are focusing on conservation and protection of forests and animals. As a part it, awareness and educational programmes are being conducted through ‘kala jatas’ in the hilly areas, state borders, Chenchu gudems, Gottikoya and Kondareddy hamlets.

“Tribals can move in forests for collecting forest produce. But, they should not resort to tree felling and hunting. Recently, we booked two cases and arrested about 20 persons for hunting Indian bison in two cases on the State borders in Papikonda National Park. Officials are explaining the villagers about the consequences, if they resort to poaching,” the Wildlife PCCF said.