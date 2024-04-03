Forest department restricts pilgrim movement in Ahobilam forest

April 03, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - NANDYAL

The forest department and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (SLNSD) at Ahobilam have imposed certain restrictions on visitors who arrive at the shrine, which is composed of nine different shrines situated within the Nallamala forest.

Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), which was declared a tiger reserve in 1983, extends up to 3727.82 sq km. including the core and buffer areas. The Ahobilam National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), constituted per the provisions of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 by the Union Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change, oversees the rare flora and fauna specific to this region.

The forest area around the Pavana Narasimha shrine is home to red sanders, leopards and deer; five tigers also occupy this area. The restrictions have been imposed in the wake of the intense heatwaves that can impact the movement of wild animals. To ensure the safety of animals, the department has already banned all forms of plastic such as covers, water cups, tea cups and bottles, which will have to be deposited at the Cheethal base camp.

Further, overnight stays in the region have been prohibited given the likelihood of man-animal conflict, due to the movement of nocturnal animals. As this shrine is known for the conduct of animal sacrifice, the department has announced that such practices are explicitly prohibited.

Pavana Narasimha temple is open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon from Monday to Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, due to the higher pilgrim footfall expected during weekends. “Cooking, carrying and consumption of liquor and cigarettes are prohibited in the forest,” said Sripathi Naidu, Forest Range Officer of Rudravaram, under Nandyal Wildlife Division, who appealed to the devotees to enter the forest only within the specified hours.

“The darshan timings will be intimated to the devotees after consulting His Holiness the Peethadhipathi of Sri Ahobila Mutt, who manages the temple,” said K.B. Sethuraman, the head of temple operations at the SLNSD. He requested the public to scrupulously follow the guidelines established by the department to ensure their safety as well as that of the wild animals.