Foolproof arrangements being made at counting centres

Three-tier security is in place at the two counting centres -- Acharya Nagarjuna University and Loyola Public School, Nallapadu -- in the district where the counting of votes will be taken up on Thursday. In addition to the local police, armed contingents of CAPF and Andhra Pradesh Special Police are being deployed in view of heightened tension.

The police forces are being asked to be on high alert in villages and towns even after the results are declared as intelligence agencies have cautioned that violent clashes may take place. All hotels and lodges have been asked to verify the antecedents of guests and local special branch police would step up vigil beginning from Tuesday evening.

District Collector and District Election Officer Kona Sasidhar said that separate entry passes were allotted for the counting staff, candidates, agents and media personnel.

At the ANU, only candidates, agents and media personnel would be given access through the main gate. The government personnel would be allowed through the other gate towards ladies hostel side. Mobile phones would have to be deposited at the designated counters.

Postal ballot counting would start at 8 a.m, he said. After counting of votes in Electronic Voting Machines , counting of five VVPATs would be taken up for each constituency through draw of lots. Training for the staff on counting had already been completed.

Inspector-General of Police R.P. Meena said that a three-layer protection was being arranged at the counting centres.

Parking arrangements

Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao said that vehicular movement would be restricted on service road in front of ANU, Raintree Park towards Mangalagiri. There would be no restriction on movement of heavy vehicles on the national highway.

There would be restriction on movement of vehicles on Guntur-Sattenapalli road in front of Loyola Public School. Strict action would be taken against postings on social media which can vitiate peaceful atmosphere, he added. Two additional SPs, nine DSPs, 16 CI/RI, 40 SI and other police men were being deployed for bandobust duty..