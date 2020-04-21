Foolhardiness in the times of coronavirus

A word of caution for residents who are defying the lockdown to venture out for their morning or evening walks — police have warned that those choosing to do so will be caught and booked.

“It is highly irresponsible behaviour. The relaxation of a few hours in the morning is meant to enable people to buy essential items. The relaxation is definitely not meant to be used as an opportunity to hit the road for jogging,” said a police officer from IV Town Police Station.

Police have already started booking cases against people who are coming out on the road for walking or jogging in defiance of the lockdown.

On April 20 and 21, IV Town police have booked cases against several persons who were found jogging on the streets despite strict instructions to remain indoors.

“Except for buying essentials during the allotted timings in the morning, or in case of an emergency, people should not come out of their homes at all. Going out for a walk or to exercise is strictly not allowed,” said another police officer, wondering how these ‘health-conscious’ people were willing to put themselves as well as their families at risk of contracting coronavirus.

Growing trend

Police said that with the lockdown being extended, they are witnessing a growing number of people coming out for walks. People are venturing out for walks even in the evening, and on some days are outnumbering the morning walkers, said police.

“With the closure of gyms and parks, many citizens are going for jogs in their localities. What shocks us is that people are walking in groups, totally ignoring social distancing norms,” said a police officer posted at Arilova police station.

Police said that many of those who go for walks are educated members of society, who are aware of the consequences of defying the lockdown.

“Some say that they are diabetic and sitting idle at home will lead to health issues. Some say that they are just walking in front of their house or in their street,” said a policeman from Madhurawada zone.

Strict action

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy said that they are creating awareness through announcements in auto-rickshaws in all areas of the city and are informing the public to not come out for walks.

“We will book cases if we find anyone coming out for any reason except emergency. People should stick to exercising in their homes. Till the lockdown is in force, nobody should venture out of their homes unnecessarily,” Mr. Ranga Reddy said.