Food and art kits donated to children on I-Day
Marking the 76th Independence Day celebrations, 'Happiness Positive', a local NGO, conducted a creative live-art competition at the SKCV Children's Trust. More than 200 children participated in the event.
Volunteers from the NGO donated food and art kits to about 300 children in the city, Kothuru Tadepalli and Jakkampudi.
Happiness Positive representative Levis Dozwert said it was an attempt to spread happiness among the under-privileged.
