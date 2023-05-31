Focus on foundational literacy and numeracy, Botcha tells teachers

May 31, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday said teachers should take up the responsibility of teaching basic skills in reading, writing and mathematics to children at the foundational level.

Addressing the valedictory of a workshop attended by teachers on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), organised by the Department of School Education, Mr. Satyanarayana said children should have the ability to read and understand a basic text, and perform simple mathematical calculations by the end of Grade 3.

The Minister said radical changes had been introduced in the learning-teaching methodologies as part of reforms in schools. The government wanted students in the State to compete at international level and had been spending huge funds for the purpose.

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, said if teachers worked with commitment, students were bound to achieve good results in the examinations.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Srinivasa Rao emphasised the need for education with ethics.

Besides resource persons, teachers and officials of the department were present.