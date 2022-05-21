Focus is on students’ learning, says official

Prioritising the education sector, the government had been focussing on improving the infrastructure and other facilities such as free distribution of textbooks and imparting training on teachers in the last three years, said Special Chief Secretary, Department of School Education B. Rajasekhar on Friday.

Addressing a day-long workshop on Learning Improving Programme, jointly organised by the Department of School Education, Samagra Shiksha, State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Grama Ward Sachivalayam Department and UNICEF, Mr. Rajasekhar invited implementable suggestions on how to remove hurdles in the learning process, created by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. He said in the academic year 2022-23, besides effective implementation of the various programmes introduced by the government, the focus would be on students’ learning process.

Later, he launched the Google Read Along app and said students, parents and teachers should download it without fail. He said the app would help students evince interest in reading and urged them to make use of it during their summer vacations.

Principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), Mandal Education Officers and teachers attended the session.

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director K. Vetri Selvi, Adviser (Infra) School Education Department, A Murali and others were present.