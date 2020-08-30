Flood warning to the Godavari, officials alerted

Officials of the Central Water Commission and the Irrigation Department issued flood warning to river Godavari on Saturday, and alerted the authorities concerned.
Officials of the Telangana government cautioned their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh and asked them to be alert for the next 48 hours.
In a message, officials said the flood level in Wardha and Wainganga Rivers was increasing. About 5 lakh cusecs would reach Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage in Telangana by Saturday night and the water level may increase after midnight.
By August 31, the flood level may raise up to 9 lakh cusecs or above and the prediction on water level may be issued by Sunday, the officials said.
“We received the flood warning, and the first warning level (43 feet) at Bhadrachalam may be issued by Sunday night or in the early hours on Monday,” said K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) R.V. Suryanarayana.
“This is the third time that water level is increasing in the Godavari in just 15 days. If the CWC issues second warning level (48 feet) at Bhadrachalam, habitations located on the river bank will be flooded in Polavaram, Velerupadu and Kukunur in West Godavari district,” Mr. Suryanarayana told The Hindu.
“Rainfall forecast is also being followed. If there are heavy rains in the catchment areas in the next 48 hours in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, flood level will increase in Godavari. We alerted the irrigation, revenue, panchayat raj, medical and health and other department personnel on the flood warning,” Mr. Suryanarayana, who is also Polavaram Sub-Collector, said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath