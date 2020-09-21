Flood situation eases in Nellore district

The SPSR Nellore district administration heaved a sigh of relief as the inflow into the Somasila reservoir dropped by 38,000 cusecs to about 93,000 cusecs on Monday evening.
As a precautionary measure, the irrigation authorities let out 85,384 cusecs downstream of the swollen Penna river, maintaining a flood cushion of 4.5 tmcft in the Somasila reservoir which impounded 73.44 tmcft of water.
''We are maintaining a close watch on the situation. The inflow may increase in the next couple of days as Kundu, a tributary of the Penna is still in spate,'' said Somasila Superintending Engineer N. Krishna Rao.
People in several villages in Sangam mandal as also colonies in Nellore city close to the Penna river banks including Porlakatta, Jardhan Reddy Colony, Potepalem, Jonawada and Daramadugu, spent sleepless nights as the discharge was of the order of 1.48 lakh cusecs earlier in the day following an inflow of 1.31 lakh cusecs. As many as 1,500 persons were moved to relief camps organised by the officials in the city as flood waters entered their houses in the low-lying areas.
Meanwhile, the storage in the Kandleru reservoir increased to 40.90 tmcft following an inflow of 10,479 cusecs.
The discharge from the reservoir was stepped to 2,210 cusecs, including 1,500 cusecs, to meet the drinking water needs of Chennai metropolis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath