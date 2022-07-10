Flood in Godavari rising, may cross first warning level of 43 feet by tonight

Revenue, Tribal Welfare, Medical and Health, Transco and other department officials were asked to be alert in Eluru district

The water level in Godavari is rising and the flood level at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 33.8 feet by 3 p.m on Sunday. The flood level may cross the first warning level of 43 feet by tonight, said the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials.

"Due to incessant rains in the catchment areas in Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, water level is rising every hour,” the authorities said.

As the release of flood water from Sripada Yallampalli Project and Laxmi Barrage, water level at Bhadrachalam is rising. Forecast for the next few hours is it will be steadily rising, the officials said.

"Water level in Godavari at Peruru, Dummugudem and Eturunagaram is raising due to heavy rains lashing for the last two days,” the CWC officials told The Hindu on Sunday.

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has said that Revenue, Tribal Welfare, Medical and Health, Transco and other department officials were asked to be alert.

“A Control Room has been arranged at the Collectorate the officers were instructed to monitor the situation round-the-clock in wake of the heavy rains prediction,” the Collector said.

Irrigation Department officials were releasing the flood water from Polavaram Project and cautioned the people residing in the low-lying areas to be alert.

In West Godavari district, officials arranged Control Rooms at Bhimavaram Collectorate and Narsapuram Sub-Collector office, said Collector P. Prasanthi.

People may call 08816-299189 (Collectorate), 9949565232 (Narsapuram Sub-Collector’s Office) and 9849881935 (Bhimavaram Revenue Divisional Office) in emergency, said Ms. Prasanthi, who reviewed the situation on heavy rains and flood situation in the district on Sunday.