Flood alert issued in Guntur district

The district administration has issued a flood alert as the inflows into Pulichintala project touched 2.30 lakh cusecs on Monday evening. The flood surge continues at 2.63 lakh cusecs, while the water level stands at 174 feet. The dam is filled to its capacity of 45.77 tmcft.

District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar said that a high alert has been sounded and people in low lying areas downstream of Pulichintala reservoir would be evacuated.

The district administration has also announced helplines. District Emergency Centre- 0863 – 2324014, Guntur revenue division- 0863 – 2240679, Tenali revenue division 08644 – 22380 ad Gurazala 77028 53860, 81061 42574.