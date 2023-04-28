HamberMenu
Five members of house break-in gang arrested in Ongole; valuables worth ₹46 lakh seized

Addicted to vices, the gang members pledged a part of stolen ornaments with banks and private financial institutions and raised loans to fund their extravagant lifestyle, say police

April 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali
Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg examining the seized valuables, in Ongole on Friday.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg examining the seized valuables, in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Prakasam police arrested five members of a house break-in gang and seized valuables worth ₹46 lakh and a car, at Thallur on April 29 (Friday).

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg told the media that the gang led by Vanaparthi Raju alias Shiva targetted locked houses at several places in Thallur, Mundlamuru, Inkollu, Korisapadu and Kandukur Rural Police station limits and allegedly made away with gold jewellery valued at ₹40 lakh and silver articles worth ₹3.50 lakh.

During the investigation, the police found that Shiva had purchased a car for ₹2.50 lakh with ill-gotten money. Addicted to vices, the gang members pledged a part of the stolen ornaments with banks and private financial institutions and raised loans to fund their extravagant lifestyle.

Pursuing leads in a case relating to a theft at a grocery shop at Thallur in March, a team headed by Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Narayanaswamy Reddy arrested Shiva and his associates Chalamcharla Mallikarjuna (30), Chalamcharla Anjaneyulu (55), Chalamcharla Chenchaiah (28) and K.Peraiah (20) at Sivaramapuram near Thallur on Friday. The police also seized a drilling machine, a shovel, a screw driver, two cell phones and six bank mortgage receipts from the possession of the accused.

The investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in similar offences reported in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

The SP gave away rewards and certificates to the police personnel who cracked the case.

