Five districts see spike in cases in the last one week

State registers two COVID-19 deaths and 165 infections in 24 hours

The State reported two deaths due to COVID-19 and 165 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally and toll to 20,77,486 and 14,497 respectively.

At 0.68%, the daily positivity rate of the 24,219 samples tested was the highest in the past 33 days. The overall test positivity rate of the 3.138 crore samples remained at 6.62%.

During the past week, 994 cases had been reported, and two-thirds of them were in five of the 13 districts – Visakhapatnam (173), Chittoor (166), Krishna (121), Guntur (105), and West Godavari (91). Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts together reported fewer than 100 infections during the period.

The number of active cases increased to 1,260 even as 130 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and the recovery rate stood at 20,61,729 and 99.24% respectively.

Krishna and Nellore districts reported one death each in the past day. At 35, Visakhapatnam reported the highest number of infections during the last 24 hours. It was followed by Chittoor (27), Krishna (21), East Godavari (19), Guntur (19), Anantapur (10), Kadapa (10), Srikakulam (8), West Godavari (7), Nellore (6), Kurnool (1), Prakasam (1) and Vizianagaram (1).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,95,142), Chittoor (2,48,851), West Godavari (1,80,104), Guntur (1,79,368), Visakhapatnam (1,58,992), Anantapur (1,58,294), Nellore (1,47,139), Prakasam (1,38,811), Kurnool (1,24,240), Srikakulam (1,23,732), Krishna (1,20,783), Kadapa (1,16,006) and Vizianagaram (83,129).