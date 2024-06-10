Five books featuring Koya tribal children’s literature set for release

RAMANNAPALEM (ASR DISTRICT)

Renowned Koya tribal writer Dummiri Bheemamma on Monday said five books featuring Koya children’s literature will be released under the banner of ‘Koitur Bata’. All the works were written by Koyas from the Godavari valley.

The Koitur Bata is a non-governmental organisation that helped Koyas who had dropped out of school. Many of those who received its help cracked various government recruitment exams and some are active in different political parties.

“The Koitur Bata’s alumni from 2008 and 2009 batches gathered at Ramannapalem village in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday to celebrate their success in various fields. They also lauded the efforts to bring out books on Koya culture and literature,” said Ms. Bheemamma in an official release.

The alumni recollected the challenges they faced during their formative years at Koitur Bata. They also felicitated teachers Pandu Kamtekar, Tellam Krishna and M. Satyanarayana and Ms. Bheemamma during the celebrations on Sunday.