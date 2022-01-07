Fishing harbour nearing completion

The State government is preparing to commission the Ameenabad fishing harbour on the Kakinada coast by the year-end as the construction activity is likely to be completed by September.

Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Fisheries Department Commissioner K. Kannababu and Kakinada MP V. Geetha on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction work at the harbour site at Ameenabad in East Godavari district.

The authorities of MRKR Constructions and Industries Private Limited, the executing agency, explained to them the status of the project which facilitates anchoring of 2,500 fishing boats and provide employment to nearly 50,000 families directly and indirectly.

Fisheries Corporation director T. Maremma, joint director of Fisheries N. Vijaya Kumar and other officials were present.