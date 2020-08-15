Fishing cat collaring project to begin in A.P.’s Coringa

Experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII-Dehradun) and the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department are all set to begin the country’s maiden exercise of collaring 10 fishing cats (Prionailurus viverrinus) in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in the Godavari estuary to study the species’ ecology, home range, behaviour in different seasons, feeding habits, threats, movements and use of space.
By 2018, the population of the fishing cat in the sanctuary was 115.
The three-year project is expected to be grounded in a few weeks in the sanctuary’s 235.7-sq. km mangrove ecosystem, capturing the fishing cats and collaring them with light weight equipment containing the Geographical Information System.
C. Selvam, DFO, Rajamahendravaram, Wildlife Management Division, told The Hindu that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had permitted the capture and collaring of the fishing cats. WII experts would collar the fishing cats before letting the animals into their natural habitat.
Yanam-based Vedanta Limited (Cairn Oil and Gas Division) has come forward to provide ₹74 lakh for the project and ₹45 lakh had been released.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath